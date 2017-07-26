Entertainment News
Justin Bieber Denies Jesus Is The Reason He Cancelled His Tour

See what the Biebs had to say about the religious rumors.

radionowindy Staff
Justin Bieber on Today Show

Source: Splash News

Justin Bieber isn’t the Belieber you think he is. The singer left fans disappointed earlier this week when news broke that he canceled the rest of his Purpose tour in order to commit himself to God.

Following the announcement, rumors begin to fly that religion played a role in him abruptly pulling the plug on the tour with 14 shows left to go. However, when TMZ caught up with the singer in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, he denied that his abrupt move had anything to do with his spirituality.

A confused Bieber answered repeatedly answered, “No!”  before confirming, “You already know the reason [why I canceled the tour].” Despite the Bieb’s denial, multiples sources connected with Hillsong Church, which Justin attends regularly, say he absolutely canceled the tour because he’s “rededicated his life to Christ.”

But Justin insists it was as simple as just needing rest.

Check out the full video to see the Bieb’s reaction.

Playlist