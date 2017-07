Backstreet Boys and Florida Georgia Line will team up for a “CMT Crossroads” episode in August. They will feature performances of each other’s biggest singles, including “I Want It That Way,” ”As Long As You Love Me,” ”Cruise” and “H.O.L.Y.,” as well as their collaboration “God, Your Momma, and Me.” The one-hour show will air at 10 p.m. ET on August 30th.

