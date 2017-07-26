The Joe and Alex Show
Justin Bieber’s Crew Says He’s A Brat & Blindsided Them With Tour Cancellation

Justin Bieber’s tour crew was blindsided when they got word he was cancelling the rest of his tour. They claim there was no explanation given along with no heads-up and now around 200 people are out of work and pissed. Sources say the crew also didn’t believe Justin when he said he needed to rest, because he just had a month off in Laguna Beach and L.A. and regularly played sports and partied during that downtime. The crew members feel betrayed and think this is more bratty behavior from Justin.

