National
Home > National

This Company Implanting Chips Inside Of People’s Hands Has Us Shook!

What in the Revelations is this?

radionowindy Staff
Leave a comment
Close up of hospital operating implements

Source: Blend Images/ERproductions Ltd / Getty

This new report has us ready to crack open our bibles.

According to US News, an American tech company will start implanting its employees with microchips.

Three Square Market (32M) in Wisconsin will offer employees voluntary implants so they can open doors, log in to computers and operate the copy machine.

The program is set to being on August 1st.

The injection will be the size of a grain of rice and inserted in the skin between the thumb and forefinger. The operation will take seconds.

The CEO of the company, Todd Westby, said in a statement that he sees the chip at the forefront of convenience technology. He described the implant as  “the next evolution in payment systems” for future payment services from unlocking phones to storing medical or payment information.

“Eventually, this technology will become standardized allowing you to use this as your passport, public transit, all purchasing opportunities, etc,” he said.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
New Ke$ha Music
 2 weeks ago
07.13.17
New Selena
 2 weeks ago
07.13.17
Buster's Song 99 Chicks
OMG! Buster Has A Song Called ’99 Chicks’…
 4 weeks ago
06.30.17
Gnash & Max Meet and Greet - Radio Now 100.9
EXCLUSIVE: Gnash and MAX Perform ‘Lights Down Low’…
 3 months ago
04.28.17
Unforgettable Prince Tributes
 3 months ago
04.21.17
2008 ESPY Awards - Show
Justin Timberlake Doesn’t Think Adele Or Beyoncé Should’ve…
 5 months ago
03.10.17
Future Announces New Album & Shares Heartfelt Message…
 5 months ago
02.14.17
Are Drake, Nicki Minaj, & Lil Wayne Planning…
 6 months ago
02.06.17
MGK In Indy
MGK Teams Up With ‘The Land’ Director For…
 6 months ago
01.31.17
Sabrina Carpenter
EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter Slays An Acoustic Version of…
 6 months ago
01.30.17
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 8 months ago
11.16.16
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 9 months ago
11.12.16
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 9 months ago
11.07.16
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 9 months ago
11.06.16
Playlist