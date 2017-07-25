Chrissy Teigen Gets Blocked By Donald Trump On Twitter

Chrissy Teigen finally made it! She now joins the illustrious club of people who’ve been blocked by Donald Trump on Twitter.

On Tuesday, the 31-year-old model posted a screenshot of a message informing her that she was blocked from reading Trump’s tweets on his @realDonaldTrump account. She accompanied the shot by saying, “After 9 years of hating Donald J Trump, telling him ‘lol no one likes you’ was the straw.”

After 9 years of hating Donald J Trump, telling him "lol no one likes you" was the straw pic.twitter.com/MhZ6bXT1Dp — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 25, 2017

Teigen initially told Trump that nobody likes him when he complained on Twitter, “It’s very sad that Republicans, even some that were carried over the line on my back, do very little to protect their President.”

It's very sad that Republicans, even some that were carried over the line on my back, do very little to protect their President. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2017

Apparently, Trump couldn’t handle the criticism from Teigen, who has been slamming him for months. For example, in January, Trump tweeted that A-list celebrities were “all wanting tix” to the event, but he wanted to keep things focused on “the people.” See Teigen’s response below:

Hi – we are people. You are our president too. I don't want you to be, but u are. Also we ALL know you are dying without the approval, dear https://t.co/NaVU1iDban — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 23, 2016

In February, when a federal judged ruled that his travel ban was unconstitutional, he tweeted, “We must keep ‘evil’ out of our country!” Teigen’s clap back was hilarious:

what time should we call your Uber? — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 4, 2017

Teigen is a proud Donald Trump troller, telling USA Today, “I’ve actually been a big Donald Trump hater [for a long time]. I’ve been trolling him for about 5 to 7 years now. I’ve been doing this forever, and I take pride in that.”

Good job, Chrissy!

