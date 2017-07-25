Entertainment News
Chrissy Teigen Gets Blocked By Donald Trump On Twitter

A milestone in her career.

Chrissy Teigen

Source: Jeff Vespa/Getty Images Entertainment / Getty

Chrissy Teigen finally made it! She now joins the illustrious club of people who’ve been blocked by Donald Trump on Twitter.

On Tuesday, the 31-year-old model posted a screenshot of a message informing her that she was blocked from reading Trump’s tweets on his @realDonaldTrump account. She accompanied the shot by saying, “After 9 years of hating Donald J Trump, telling him ‘lol no one likes you’ was the straw.”

Teigen initially told Trump that nobody likes him when he complained on Twitter, “It’s very sad that Republicans, even some that were carried over the line on my back, do very little to protect their President.”

Apparently, Trump couldn’t handle the criticism from Teigen, who has been slamming him for months. For example, in January, Trump tweeted that A-list celebrities were “all wanting tix” to the event, but he wanted to keep things focused on “the people.” See Teigen’s response below:

In February, when a federal judged ruled that his travel ban was unconstitutional, he tweeted, “We must keep ‘evil’ out of our country!” Teigen’s clap back was hilarious:

Teigen is a proud Donald Trump troller, telling USA Today, “I’ve actually been a big Donald Trump hater [for a long time]. I’ve been trolling him for about 5 to 7 years now. I’ve been doing this forever, and I take pride in that.”

Good job, Chrissy!

Playlist