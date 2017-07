The original kids cast of ABC’s“Modern Family,” have been locked in for two more years with new contracts that include salary increases. The young actors scored significant pay increases that take them over $100,000 an episode. Their ​older co-stars scored salary increases of over 40 percent, from about $350,000 an episode in the most recent Season 8 to about $500,000 in Season 9.

