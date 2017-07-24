Justin Bieber Has Been Banned From China

Justin Bieber has been banned from performing in China because of his “bad behavior.” Beijing’s Culture Bureau posted on their website on Friday, “Justin Bieber is a gifted singer, but he is also a controversial young foreign idol. As far as we are concerned, he has engaged in a series of bad behaviors, both in his social life and during a previous performance in China, which caused discontent among the public.”

The bureau didn’t say what behavior he has been banned for. Bieber angered many people in 2013 when photos spread online of him being carried up the Great Wall like an emperor by his bodyguards.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: