The Garbage
Home > The Garbage

Justin Bieber Has Been Banned From China

yoalexrapz
Leave a comment

Justin Bieber has been banned from performing in China because of his “bad behavior.” Beijing’s Culture Bureau posted on their website on Friday, “Justin Bieber is a gifted singer, but he is also a controversial young foreign idol. As far as we are concerned, he has engaged in a series of bad behaviors, both in his social life and during a previous performance in China, which caused discontent among the public.”

The bureau didn’t say what behavior he has been banned for. Bieber angered many people in 2013 when photos spread online of him being carried up the Great Wall like an emperor by his bodyguards.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
New Ke$ha Music
 2 weeks ago
07.13.17
New Selena
 2 weeks ago
07.13.17
Buster's Song 99 Chicks
OMG! Buster Has A Song Called ’99 Chicks’…
 3 weeks ago
06.30.17
Gnash & Max Meet and Greet - Radio Now 100.9
EXCLUSIVE: Gnash and MAX Perform ‘Lights Down Low’…
 3 months ago
04.28.17
Unforgettable Prince Tributes
 3 months ago
04.21.17
2008 ESPY Awards - Show
Justin Timberlake Doesn’t Think Adele Or Beyoncé Should’ve…
 5 months ago
03.10.17
Future Announces New Album & Shares Heartfelt Message…
 5 months ago
02.14.17
Are Drake, Nicki Minaj, & Lil Wayne Planning…
 6 months ago
02.06.17
MGK In Indy
MGK Teams Up With ‘The Land’ Director For…
 6 months ago
01.31.17
Sabrina Carpenter
EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter Slays An Acoustic Version of…
 6 months ago
01.30.17
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 8 months ago
11.16.16
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 8 months ago
11.12.16
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 9 months ago
11.07.16
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 9 months ago
11.06.16
Playlist