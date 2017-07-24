The Joe and Alex Show
People Are Mad Michael Phelps Didn’t Race Real Shark Last Night

yoalexrapz
Leave a comment

For “Shark Week” on Discovery Channel, Olympic champion swimmer Michael Phelps simulated a race with a Great White shark by trying to its 100-meter time of 36.1 seconds in the cold, open water. Not a shocker-he didn’t beat the shark. More importantly though was that Michael didn’t race an ACTUAL shark and everyone on Twitter, including me, was devastated. Safe to say it was the biggest scam of 2017. Data on the sharks’ top swimming speed was collected as producers used CGI to simulate a shark swimming in the water side-by-side by Phelps.

Playlist