LISTEN: Does #DenverBoy Like Alex More Than Friends + Alex’s Dating Intervention

Copyright © 2017 Interactive One, LLC.
All Rights Reserved
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
This is #DenverBoy that @yoalexrapz flew to see. Does he like her more than a “flirty friend”? 317-239-1009
A post shared by The Joe and Alex Show (@joeandalexshow) on Jul 21, 2017 at 5:17am PDT
This is #DenverBoy that @yoalexrapz flew to see. Does he like her more than a “flirty friend”? 317-239-1009
A post shared by The Joe and Alex Show (@joeandalexshow) on Jul 21, 2017 at 5:17am PDT
//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js