Buster’s Dog House: Help Anthony Find A New Home! [VIDEO]

Lauren Beasley
The Humane Society of Indianapolis has helped plenty pets find their families and now they are helping a few irresistible dogs find homes as they linked up with Radio Now’s own Buster on Thursday to help Anthony find a brand new home!

At 3 years old, Anthony is a male, neutered shelter dog at IndyHumane and he can be adopted for a $235 fee.

Anthony is the kind of dog who loves to go for a walk around the neighborhood or take a hike through the woods, but he’s also okay just hanging out around the house with you. He loves to explore with his nose and will enjoy daily walks! He’s also social and likes to be in laps.

Plus, Anthony is a very smart boy, and he knows sit and down already and he could pair well with a social dog. You can learn more about Anthony here.

