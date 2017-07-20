The Kardashians Are Reportedly Scared As All Hell About Lamar Odom’s Next Move

Lamar Odom is back, better and wants to share the story of his tumultuous journey with the world.

The former NBA star revealed to InTouch Weekly that he’s currently penning a new autobiography, telling the mag, “I have a book coming out, an autobiography about my life. [The book will cover] everything. Everything. It’s a free-for-all. [I’ll be] open about everything that’s been going on in my life, about the past.” Sources added that L.O. also plans to spill the tea on all things Kardashians, surgery, drugs, as well as secret splits between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

An insider told the mag, “Lamar is going to include never-before-told secrets about cheating, sex, and drugs, the booze, the pills, the cocaine, all of it. Lamar has nothing left to lose.” But that’s not all the former Laker plans to share in the highly anticipated page turner. A source says Lamar will also reveal that Kim and Kanye have had many secret splits, telling the InTouch, “Lamar knows all about their many separations, He can give details of their arguments, the name-calling and the accusations they’ve hurled at each other.”

Rumors are swirling that Lamar could rake in as much as ten millions dollars from his tell-all. Lamar allegedly plans to talk about his relationship with Khloé Kardashian and, allegedly, the Kardashians are shook.

With that kind of tea, he’ll sell out in no time.