11 Hysterical Twitter Reactions To Usher Allegedly Giving Herpes To Tameka Foster’s Former Bridesmaid

Usher gave a whole new meaning to “Let It Burn” on Wednesday when news broke that the singer allegedly paid out $1.1 million to settle a lawsuit with a stylist who claimed he infected her with herpes.
RadarOnline.com broke the story that Usher was diagnosed with herpes around 2009, according to court papers. Despite his condition, the star had unprotected sex with the claimant without confessing that he was carrying the virus. After denying that he was infected, Usher eventually started paying the woman’s medical bills in 2012. That’s when he had his doctor call the woman to tell her that he did indeed carry the herpes virus.
In spite of the severity of the situation, nothing is exempt from social media condemnation — especially Black Twitter. Check out some of the most hilarious reactions below.
Usher has yet to comment on the reports and we don’t expect a response anytime soon.