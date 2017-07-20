The Joe and Alex Show
LET IT BURN: Woman Gets Settlement For Getting Herpes From Usher

Usher paid out $1.1 million to settle a lawsuit with a stylist who claimed he infected her with herpes. The documents were first published yesterday, but they appear to date to late 2012. Allegedly, Usher was diagnosed with herpes in 2009 or 2010, according to the court papers. He had unprotected sex with the woman without confessing that he was carrying the virus. Usher allegedly told the victim he had tested negative for the virus, even though there was, and I’ll clean this up, green stuff going on. Here’s the thing, no matter if he’s Usher, Brad Pitt, or Justin Bieber. If he has funky stuff going on down there DON’T HAVE SEX!

