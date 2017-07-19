Blac Chyna Talks Rob’s Betrayal, The Shame Of Living With Kylie & God Getting Her Through

Blac Chyna doesn’t appear to be letting the drama with her ex-fiance and daughter’s father, Rob Kardashian, get her down. The reality star appears in this week’s issue of PEOPLE magazine, looking happy as ever with baby Dream.

She also opened up to the magazine about the shock of Rob’s infamous social media tirade a few weeks ago, saying that prior to their breakup, he “stressed me out every day.”

We lived together [at my house] for two months, in the beginning, but he stressed me out every day. And I said, ‘One thing you won’t do is stress me out with this baby in my belly.’”

She also noted that after the baby was born, she temporarily moved in with Rob’s sister, Kylie Jenner before feeling ashamed of the decision.

“About a month after Dream was born, I moved in with Rob at Kylie’s house for about a week. I put my pride aside — and I’m very prideful. I was like, ‘You know what? I actually want to be with this person. So guess what, Chyna, you need to go live in this lady’s house,’ which is his sister. There’s no bad blood or whatever, so be a family and figure it out.’ I moved in and one week later was like, ‘You know what? I don’t deserve this. I’m out. I’m not going to be disrespected.’ ”

Chyna says that in a way, she is glad to be “relieved” of Rob, but was disappointed in the manner it happened.

“I feel God does certain things — not to hurt you, but to show you your true strength,” she said. “I feel like, if I can come out of this, I can come out of anything.”

