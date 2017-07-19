Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Blac Chyna Talks Rob’s Betrayal, The Shame Of Living With Kylie & God Getting Her Through

radionowindy Staff
Leave a comment
2017 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Blac Chyna doesn’t appear to be letting the drama with her ex-fiance and daughter’s father, Rob Kardashian, get her down. The reality star appears in this week’s issue of PEOPLE magazine, looking happy as ever with baby Dream.

#BlacChyna and #DreamKardashian for #peoplemagazine @blacchyna

A post shared by HTD•LLCFashion & Entertainment (@hottopicsdaily) on

She also opened up to the magazine about the shock of Rob’s infamous social media tirade a few weeks ago, saying that prior to their breakup, he “stressed me out every day.”

We lived together [at my house] for two months, in the beginning, but he stressed me out every day. And I said, ‘One thing you won’t do is stress me out with this baby in my belly.’”

RELATED:  Rob Kardashian Puts Blac Chyna On Blast For Cheating, Chyna Responds

She also noted that after the baby was born, she temporarily moved in with Rob’s sister, Kylie Jenner before feeling ashamed of the decision.

“About a month after Dream was born, I moved in with Rob at Kylie’s house for about a week. I put my pride aside — and I’m very prideful. I was like, ‘You know what? I actually want to be with this person. So guess what, Chyna, you need to go live in this lady’s house,’ which is his sister. There’s no bad blood or whatever, so be a family and figure it out.’ I moved in and one week later was like, ‘You know what? I don’t deserve this. I’m out. I’m not going to be disrespected.’ ”

Chyna says that in a way, she is glad to be “relieved” of Rob, but was disappointed in the manner it happened.

“I feel God does certain things — not to hurt you, but to show you your true strength,” she said. “I feel like, if I can come out of this, I can come out of anything.”

DON’T MISS:

Blac Chyna &amp; Rob Kardashian Agree To Share Physical Custody Of Baby Dream

Blac Chyna Opens Up About Revenge Porn Leak For The First Time: “I Felt Betrayed”

Tea Talk Ep. 19: Mimi Faust Talks Joseline Hernandez, LHHATL Reunion & More

2017 BET Awards - Arrivals

So...This Is Blac Chyna's Side Piece Rarri True

11 photos Launch gallery

So...This Is Blac Chyna's Side Piece Rarri True

Continue reading So…This Is Blac Chyna’s Side Piece Rarri True

So...This Is Blac Chyna's Side Piece Rarri True

comments – Add Yours
Latest
New Ke$ha Music
 6 days ago
07.13.17
New Selena
 6 days ago
07.13.17
Buster's Song 99 Chicks
OMG! Buster Has A Song Called ’99 Chicks’…
 3 weeks ago
06.30.17
Gnash & Max Meet and Greet - Radio Now 100.9
EXCLUSIVE: Gnash and MAX Perform ‘Lights Down Low’…
 3 months ago
04.28.17
Unforgettable Prince Tributes
 3 months ago
04.21.17
2008 ESPY Awards - Show
Justin Timberlake Doesn’t Think Adele Or Beyoncé Should’ve…
 4 months ago
03.10.17
Future Announces New Album & Shares Heartfelt Message…
 5 months ago
02.14.17
Are Drake, Nicki Minaj, & Lil Wayne Planning…
 5 months ago
02.06.17
MGK In Indy
MGK Teams Up With ‘The Land’ Director For…
 6 months ago
01.31.17
Sabrina Carpenter
EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter Slays An Acoustic Version of…
 6 months ago
01.30.17
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 8 months ago
11.16.16
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 8 months ago
11.12.16
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 8 months ago
11.07.16
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 9 months ago
11.06.16
Playlist