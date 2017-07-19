The Joe and Alex Show
Aaron Carter Couldn't Pay $110 Flat Tire Bill; Fan Payed For Him

yoalexrapz
Aaron Carter’s troubles started a few hours before his DUI arrest the other night, including a run-in with cops when he couldn’t pay his bill for a flat tire. Aaron pulled into the Walmart Supercenter in Commerce, Georgia on Saturday after blowing out a tire on his Suburban. He left the SUV at the tire center and about an hour later returned to pay, but his credit cards were declined. Officers briefly spoke to Aaron, but the issue was resolved when a fan offered to pay the $110 bill if Aaron gave her an autograph and took a pic. Aaron took the fan up on her offer and left. About 2 hours later, he was arrested for DUI refusal.

