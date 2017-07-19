The Garbage
Ben Affleck: “Gay Kissing Is The Greatest Challenge For An Actor”

yoalexrapz
Ben Affleck is quoted in PAPER magazine saying that gay kissing is “the greatest acting challenge an actor could ever face”. Following a screening of the 1997 indie hit “Chasing Amy” at Outfest this past weekend, director Kevin Smith participated in a Q&A and revealed how stars Affleck and Jason Lee felt about their on-screen gay kiss—slightly uneasy, yet up for the challenge. Smith recalled that Affleck said “a man kissing another man is the greatest acting challenge an actor can ever face.” Once the scene was filmed, he declared, “now, I’m a serious actor.” Actress Evan Rachel Wood did not approve of Ben’s quoted, posting a string of tweets, including: “Try getting raped in a scene. Also, grow up Ben.”

