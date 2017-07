For the first time ever, hip hop is the most consumed music genre in the U.S., according to Forbes, using numbers Nielsen Music recently released in a mid-year report. Rock has held that spot since Nielsen Music began to measure music consumption in 1991. For the first six months of 2017, R&B/hip hop was responsible for 25.1% of all music consumption in the country, while rock claimed 23%.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: