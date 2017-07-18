‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Drops Epic New Footage And John Boyega Teases Fans On What’s To Come

It’s been seven months since our last dose of Star Wars and I’m sure fans are ready for the next thrill. Luckily, at Disney’s D23 Expo we got to see some behind-the-scenes footage from Star Wars: The Last Jedi and even got some long awaited questions answered. John Boyega, who plays Finn, revealed, “Finn is about to have a fight with a formidable opponent so it’s going to be very, very cool.”

The movie features some familiar and new faces that will excite fans: Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, and Gwendoline Christie. They are joined by new talent: Kelly Marie Tran, Laura Dern, and Benicio Del Toro. During the panel, Laura Dern joked that when she shoots her gun, you might catch her mouthing the words “pew, pew, pew” as if she were a kid again. The excitement is real.

In The Last Jedi, the heroes of The Force Awakens join the galactic legends in an epic adventure that unlocks age-old mysteries and shocking revelations of the past. While we don’t have a full trailer for this one yet, we did get some behind-the-scenes footage. Director Rian Johnson said about the film, “I hope it’ll be a little shocking, but I’m hoping it’ll feel real and honest.” Check out the footage above and be sure to watch Star Wars: The Last Jedi when it opens in theaters on December 15.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: