Apparently, Conor McGregor’s training isn’t going well, as boxer Jessie Vargas reveals a rumor that Conor got knocked out by a sparring partner. This comes a month after a video surfaced of McGregor being schooled in a sparring session with South African boxer Chris van Heerden… who also made the claim that Mayweather will easily defeat the UFC star. McGregor has promised that he will knock out Mayweather “inside four rounds”.

