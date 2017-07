Kid Rock’s run for the Senate in 2018 is officially happening. He tweeted a picture of his campaign logo with, “I Believe if you work your butt off and pay your taxes, you should be able to easily understand and navigate the laws, tax codes, health care and anything else the government puts in place that affects us all.” He also tweeted his website, kidrockforsenate.com.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: