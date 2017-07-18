Allegedly R. Kelly Is Running A Sex Cult

A Buzzfeed report claims that R&B singer R. Kelly controls and manipulates several young women in a situation described as a “cult” at his Chicago and Atlanta-area homes. Parents of some of the women and former members of R. Kelly’s inner circle claim the 50-year-old singer houses six women at his homes and regulates what they wear, what they eat and what they do sexually. One woman’s parents said that Kelly first met their daughter in 2015, when she was a 19-year-old aspiring singer. She later moved in with him and has since lost touch with her parents almost entirely. The woman’s mother says she hasn’t seen her in person since December 1st, 2016. She said, “It was as if she was brainwashed. (She) looked like a prisoner — it was horrible. I hugged her and hugged her. But she just kept saying she’s in love and (Kelly) is the one who cares for her.” Police and FBI agents have said there’s no evidence of a crime being committed in Kelly’s homes, since the women aren’t minors. Kelly’s former assistant said the girls move in with Kelly expecting to live a life of luxury. He said, “No. You have to ask for food. You have to ask to go use the bathroom. (Kelly) is a master at mind control. … He is a puppet master.”

The 21-year-old woman whose family claims she is being held against her will by R. Kelly says she is ‘totally fine’ – but that she doesn’t talk to her parents anymore. Jocelyn Savage spoke out on Monday night and said she was ‘in a happy place’. Her father Timothy told a press conference in Atlanta, Georgia, that she was suffering from Stockholm Syndrome. Jocelyn insisted she was in good health and said she no longer speaks to her family. She was 17 when she met R. Kelly after being invited backstage at one of his concerts with her mother, Jonjelyn. Shortly after their meeting, she dropped out of college and went to live with him. Three women who used to live with her in one of the singer’s houses claimed on Monday that he was operating a cult-like house for young women.

