The Garbage
Home > The Garbage

Allegedly R. Kelly Is Running A Sex Cult

yoalexrapz
Leave a comment

A Buzzfeed report claims that R&B singer R. Kelly controls and manipulates several young women in a situation described as a “cult” at his Chicago and Atlanta-area homes. Parents of some of the women and former members of R. Kelly’s inner circle claim the 50-year-old singer houses six women at his homes and regulates what they wear, what they eat and what they do sexually. One woman’s parents said that Kelly first met their daughter in 2015, when she was a 19-year-old aspiring singer. She later moved in with him and has since lost touch with her parents almost entirely. The woman’s mother says she hasn’t seen her in person since December 1st, 2016. She said, “It was as if she was brainwashed. (She) looked like a prisoner — it was horrible. I hugged her and hugged her. But she just kept saying she’s in love and (Kelly) is the one who cares for her.” Police and FBI agents have said there’s no evidence of a crime being committed in Kelly’s homes, since the women aren’t minors. Kelly’s former assistant said the girls move in with Kelly expecting to live a life of luxury. He said, “No. You have to ask for food. You have to ask to go use the bathroom. (Kelly) is a master at mind control. … He is a puppet master.”

The 21-year-old woman whose family claims she is being held against her will by R. Kelly says she is ‘totally fine’ – but that she doesn’t talk to her parents anymore. Jocelyn Savage spoke out on Monday night and said she was ‘in a happy place’. Her father Timothy told a press conference in Atlanta, Georgia, that she was suffering from Stockholm Syndrome. Jocelyn insisted she was in good health and said she no longer speaks to her family. She was 17 when she met R. Kelly after being invited backstage at one of his concerts with her mother, Jonjelyn. Shortly after their meeting, she dropped out of college and went to live with him. Three women who used to live with her in one of the singer’s houses claimed on Monday that he was operating a cult-like house for young women.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
New Ke$ha Music
 5 days ago
07.13.17
New Selena
 5 days ago
07.13.17
Buster's Song 99 Chicks
OMG! Buster Has A Song Called ’99 Chicks’…
 3 weeks ago
06.30.17
Gnash & Max Meet and Greet - Radio Now 100.9
EXCLUSIVE: Gnash and MAX Perform ‘Lights Down Low’…
 3 months ago
04.28.17
Unforgettable Prince Tributes
 3 months ago
04.21.17
2008 ESPY Awards - Show
Justin Timberlake Doesn’t Think Adele Or Beyoncé Should’ve…
 4 months ago
03.10.17
Future Announces New Album & Shares Heartfelt Message…
 5 months ago
02.14.17
Are Drake, Nicki Minaj, & Lil Wayne Planning…
 5 months ago
02.06.17
MGK In Indy
MGK Teams Up With ‘The Land’ Director For…
 6 months ago
01.31.17
Sabrina Carpenter
EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter Slays An Acoustic Version of…
 6 months ago
01.30.17
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 8 months ago
11.16.16
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 8 months ago
11.12.16
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 8 months ago
11.07.16
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 8 months ago
11.06.16
Playlist