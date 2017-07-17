LISTEN… Joe’s Coworkers Refused To Help Him, Would You?

On June 29th I had a Total Hip Replacement and for the next 6-8 weeks I have to follow Hip Precautions so my new hip can properly heal and one of the things I can’t do is bend over to tie my shoe. This morning my left shoe came undone and here is what happend when I ask Alex, MYK and Buster for help.

Connect with me on all social media @JoePeshRadio

Snapchat – JoePeshRadio

Instagram – www.instagram.com/joepeshradio

Facebook – www.facebook.com/joepeshradio

Twitter – www.twitter.com/joepeshradio

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: