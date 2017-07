Caitlyn Jenner is thinking about running for senate in California. Jenner said that she was mulling whether she could accomplish more as an outsider “working the perimeter of the political scene” or “from the inside.” Caitlyn would run as a Republican, and said she would much rather convince Republicans to do better with LGBT issues than to try to convince Democrats to lower taxes and have and less government.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: