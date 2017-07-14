Entertainment News
First Look: Beyoncé Posts First Photos Of Twins Rumi & Sir

Take a first look at the adorable Carter twins.

radionowindy Staff
Utah Jazz v LA Clippers - Game Seven

Source: Andrew D. Bernstein / Getty

After a short social media hiatus, superstar Beyoncé posted the first photos of her twins Rumi & Sir with husband rap legend Jay-Z on Instagram.

Take a first look at the adorable babies:

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

 

Unlike Beyonce’s first pregnancy with eldest daughter Blue Ivy, the 35-year-old new mommy invited the public into her pregnancy by posting photo after photo of her growing baby bump on the Internet.

The twins arrived a month ago–June 14th– to fan and social media fanfare. Right after their birth, proud papa Jay-Z released his highly anticipated album 4:44, where he responded to Beyonce’s Lemonade, speaking openly about infidelity and growth. He also acknowledged the blessing of the ‘natural born’ twins.

One thing is for sure, the Carter legacy, which just expanded by two, isn’t going to go away any time soon.

Beyonce & Jay Z Are Tribal Royalty At Their Carter Push Party

Beyonce & Jay Z Are Tribal Royalty At Their Carter Push Party

Playlist