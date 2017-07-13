Entertainment News
Andy Serkis, Woody Harrelson Talk Character Development And A Whipping Scene In ‘War for the Planet of the Apes’

The installment is in theaters tomorrow.

War for the Planet of the Apes tackles a range of complex themes that will have you talking (hell, it already has Whoopi Goldberg and DeRay McKesson talking). On this week’s Extra Butter With Xilla Valentine, we give you a behind-the-scenes look at the latest installment of the blockbuster franchise.

Andy Serkis reveals what it was like when his character, Caesar, finally meets his enemy, The Colonel (played by Woody Harrelson), face-to-face. But his character is deeper than an angry animal, Serkis explains: “the great thing about it is he’s not a one-dimensional villain character.” Director Matt Reeves also dishes on the difficulty of a graphic whipping scene. “It was powerful. It was powerful really because of the way Andy was expressing himself. You could feel his pain, you could feel the brutality and we were like, whoa, this is horrifying.”

Watch the full interview above. Be sure to check out War for the Planet of the Apes when it hits theaters everywhere on Friday, July 14.

comments
