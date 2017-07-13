Buster’s Dog House: Help Tuffy Find A New Home! [VIDEO]

The Humane Society of Indianapolis has helped plenty pets find their families and now they are helping a few irresistible dogs find homes as they linked up with Radio Now’s own Buster on Thursday to help Tuffy find a brand new home!

At 3 years old and 11 months old, Tuffy is a male, neutered shelter dog at IndyHumane and he can be adopted for FREE thanks to a kind donor already paying the fee.

Tuffy is the kind of dog who loves to go for a walk around the neighborhood or take a hike through the woods, but he’s also okay just hanging out around the house with you. Tuffy loves to play with toys, is very social, and loves to be in laps and give kisses! Plus, he will also be a good walking or running buddy.

Tuffy prefers a home without cats, however, staff can set up an introduction if you have children or dogs in the home. You can learn more about Tuffy here.

