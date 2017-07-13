400 Fest Tickets Stops

Events
400 Fest is right around the corner and we have your exclusive chance to win last minute tickets!

So if you want a chance to party with The Chainsmokers, Major Lazer, Pretty Lights Mac Miller, DNCE and Cheat Codes on on July 21 and 22nd at the Brickyard, be sure to stop by one of our upcoming 400 Fest Ticket Stops!

Champs- 7/14, 8711 N. River Crossing- Friday 6p-10p

Kilroy’s Broad Ripple– 7/15, 831 Broad Ripple Ave, Saturday7p-11p

Tiki Bob’s– 7/19, 231 S Meridian St- Saturday 11p-1p-

Blu/Social 7/20, – Thursday 11p-1a

400 Fest Flyer - Indianapolis

