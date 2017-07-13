Peyton Manning Roasts Kevin Durant During 2017 ESPY Awards

Via | HotNewHipHop

Peyton Manning served as the host for the 25th annual ESPY Awards Wednesday night in Los Angeles, and while many found him hilarious during his opening monologue, others probably didn’t. Peyton decided to take his humor up a notch & take a couple innocent jabs in the process, making fun of Ryan Lochte’s alleged robbery & Kevin Durant for joining the Warriors. However, Kevin didn’t find any humor in Peyton’s comments, in fact he looked hella pissed.