The 2017 ESPYS - Show

The 2017 ESPYS – Show

Photo by The 2017 ESPYS - Show

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Peyton Manning Roasts Kevin Durant During 2017 ESPY Awards

radionowindy Staff
Leave a comment
The 2017 ESPYS - Show

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Via | HotNewHipHop

Kevin Durant didn’t appear to be too happy with Peyton Manning’s joke.

Peyton Manning served as the host for the 25th annual ESPY Awards Wednesday night in Los Angeles, and while many found him hilarious during his opening monologue, others probably didn’t. Peyton decided to take his humor up a notch & take a couple innocent jabs in the process, making fun of Ryan Lochte’s alleged robbery & Kevin Durant for joining the Warriors. However, Kevin didn’t find any humor in Peyton’s comments, in fact he looked hella pissed.

 

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
New Ke$ha Music
 8 hours ago
07.13.17
New Selena
 8 hours ago
07.13.17
Buster's Song 99 Chicks
OMG! Buster Has A Song Called ’99 Chicks’…
 2 weeks ago
06.30.17
Gnash & Max Meet and Greet - Radio Now 100.9
EXCLUSIVE: Gnash and MAX Perform ‘Lights Down Low’…
 3 months ago
04.28.17
Unforgettable Prince Tributes
 3 months ago
04.21.17
2008 ESPY Awards - Show
Justin Timberlake Doesn’t Think Adele Or Beyoncé Should’ve…
 4 months ago
03.10.17
Future Announces New Album & Shares Heartfelt Message…
 5 months ago
02.14.17
Are Drake, Nicki Minaj, & Lil Wayne Planning…
 5 months ago
02.06.17
MGK In Indy
MGK Teams Up With ‘The Land’ Director For…
 5 months ago
01.31.17
Sabrina Carpenter
EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter Slays An Acoustic Version of…
 6 months ago
01.30.17
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 8 months ago
11.16.16
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 8 months ago
11.12.16
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 8 months ago
11.07.16
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 8 months ago
11.06.16
Playlist