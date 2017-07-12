Kim Kardashian Responds To Blac Chyna’s Revenge Porn Claims Against Rob

According to ABC News, when they approached Mrs. West for comment about Rob’s social media meltdown, she simply sent the NDA Chyna signed to appear on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and Rob & Chyna. Although Kim didn’t comment further, the NDA papers suggest that Chy is in direct violation of the agreement.
The agreement states, that Chyna “shall not at any time disclose, publicly or privately, any information which is in any way, fashion or manner related to, associated with or connected to the Kardashian family/Jenner family/Disick family/West family and/or their personal relationships, their business activities, plans, operations, finances or employees.”
Chyna’s rep says no one from the Kardashian clan has reached out to her. As for Rob, we previously reported that he apologized to his sisters for leaking Blac Chyna’s nudes and has vowed to lay low until the entire ordeal has played out.
1. Although Chyna didn't win the legal battle to have her name officially changed to Angela Kardashian, she had Kris Jenner and the kids shook that she'd be the newest sister.
2. Despite being exposed as a cheater and scammer by Rob, Chyna always seems to remain unbothered.
3. After news broke that Chyna and Rob were expecting, even Kim had to wave her white flag and bow down to Mrs. White (Chyna's real last name).
4. If things miraculously work out between her and Rob, Chyna will soon be the first Blac Kardashian. Well, the fam has always bet on black.
5. Hair! A Blac Chyna signature and she slays every color. Sorry, Kylie.
6. Kim, Khloé and Kylie probably wish they had a body like Chyna. #BounceBackBody
7. Chyna managed to get her own reality show, despite her tumultuous relationship with Rob.
8. Chyna became friends with her former bestie Kim Kardashian arch nemesis Amber Rose. Petty queens stick together.
The Internet often jokes that Rob Kardashian has five sisters for no reason — because none of them want problems with Blac Chyna.
Rob and Chyna have had endless ups and downs in their relationship, but for some reason, the mom of two always seems to come out on top. If having a baby with your baby daddy's girlfriend's brother isn't enough, there were plenty more moments of petty that Chy was the winner.
