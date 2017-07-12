Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Kim Kardashian Responds To Blac Chyna’s Revenge Porn Claims Against Rob

Mrs. West has receipts to prove that her former friend violated the code.

radionowindy Staff
Leave a comment
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - April 26, 2016

Source: Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Kim Kardashian is finally speaking out about the drama that is Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna — sort of.

According to ABC News, when they approached Mrs. West for comment about Rob’s social media meltdown, she simply sent the NDA Chyna signed to appear on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and Rob & Chyna. Although Kim didn’t comment further, the NDA papers suggest that Chy is in direct violation of the agreement.

The agreement states, that Chyna “shall not at any time disclose, publicly or privately, any information which is in any way, fashion or manner related to, associated with or connected to the Kardashian family/Jenner family/Disick family/West family and/or their personal relationships, their business activities, plans, operations, finances or employees.”

Chyna’s rep says no one from the Kardashian clan has reached out to her. As for Rob, we previously reported that he apologized to his sisters for leaking Blac Chyna’s nudes and has vowed to lay low until the entire ordeal has played out.

Do you think Chyna’s controversial lawyer Lisa Bloom can get her out of this one?

Amber Rose & Blac Chyna Host The Pool After Dark

Who's Bad? Every Time Blac Chyna Won Against The Kardashians

8 photos Launch gallery

Who's Bad? Every Time Blac Chyna Won Against The Kardashians

Continue reading Who’s Bad? Every Time Blac Chyna Won Against The Kardashians

Who's Bad? Every Time Blac Chyna Won Against The Kardashians

The Internet often jokes that Rob Kardashian has five sisters for no reason — because none of them want problems with Blac Chyna. Rob and Chyna have had endless ups and downs in their relationship, but for some reason, the mom of two always seems to come out on top. If having a baby with your baby daddy's girlfriend's brother isn't enough, there were plenty more moments of petty that Chy was the winner. Check out all the times Blac Chyna won against the famous family.

comments – Add Yours
Latest
New Ke$ha Music
 8 hours ago
07.13.17
New Selena
 8 hours ago
07.13.17
Buster's Song 99 Chicks
OMG! Buster Has A Song Called ’99 Chicks’…
 2 weeks ago
06.30.17
Gnash & Max Meet and Greet - Radio Now 100.9
EXCLUSIVE: Gnash and MAX Perform ‘Lights Down Low’…
 3 months ago
04.28.17
Unforgettable Prince Tributes
 3 months ago
04.21.17
2008 ESPY Awards - Show
Justin Timberlake Doesn’t Think Adele Or Beyoncé Should’ve…
 4 months ago
03.10.17
Future Announces New Album & Shares Heartfelt Message…
 5 months ago
02.14.17
Are Drake, Nicki Minaj, & Lil Wayne Planning…
 5 months ago
02.06.17
MGK In Indy
MGK Teams Up With ‘The Land’ Director For…
 5 months ago
01.31.17
Sabrina Carpenter
EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter Slays An Acoustic Version of…
 6 months ago
01.30.17
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 8 months ago
11.16.16
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 8 months ago
11.12.16
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 8 months ago
11.07.16
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 8 months ago
11.06.16
Playlist