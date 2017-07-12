WATCH: Kim Kardashian’s Alleged Cocaine In Her Snapchat Videos

‘It’s candy’: Kim Kardashian denies cocaine use after fan points out white substance in selfie. Check out her recent snaps below and you tell us what it looks like…

Kim took to twitter to address the drugs.

I do not play with rumors like this so I'm gonna shut it down real quick. That's sugar from our candy mess from dylan's candy shop https://t.co/oICdPQVi8d — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 11, 2017

Just a marble table 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/5GA14ptvqy — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 12, 2017