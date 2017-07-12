WATCH: Kim Kardashian’s Alleged Cocaine In Her Snapchat Videos

‘It’s candy’: Kim Kardashian denies cocaine use after fan points out white substance in selfie. Check out her recent snaps below and you tell us what it looks like…
Kim took to twitter to address the drugs.
Kim Kardashian & North West Rock Matching Outfits
9 photos Launch gallery
Kim Kardashian & North West Rock Matching Outfits
1. Kim Kardashian takes North West to see her father Kanye West perform in matching silver sequined outfits.Source:Splash 1 of 9
2. North West learning the family business in her silver sequins.Source:Splash 2 of 9
3. Kim Kardashian takes North West out and about in NYC.Source:Splash 3 of 9
4. Nori isn’t feeling the paparazzi.Source:Splash 4 of 9
5. Kim K and Nori rocking the natural curls.Source:Splash 5 of 9
6. Kim Kardashian takes North West in silver sequined outfits out and about in NYC.Source:Splash 6 of 9
7. Kim Kardashian takes out North West in matching silver sequined outfits.Source:SPLASH 7 of 9
8. Nori doesn’t like the flashing cameras.Source:Splash 8 of 9
9. Cheer up.Source:Splash 9 of 9
comments – Add Yours