Conor McGregor & Floyd Mayweather Face Off At First Press Conference

Source: GENE BLEVINS / Getty

Conor McGregor says he’s going to knock Floyd Mayweather out inside 4 rounds.

On Tuesday afternoon, Floyd Mayweather & Conor McGregor held the press conference for their August 26th fight, and as expected there was plenty of drama & shit talking to be had. The sold out event found McGregor dressed in his best attire, with the words “fuck you” detailed as pinstripes on his suit, and Mayweather rocking the casual TMT gear.

Conor stepped to the mic first & made fun of all the rules & regulations boxing has, along with Floyd’s clothes & his small stature.

Finish the story [here]

 

