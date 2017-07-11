Entertainment News
The Internet Thinks Blac Chyna’s Naked Video Leak Was A Set Up

Inquiring minds want to know.

radionowindy Staff
2017 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

We all know that Blac Chyna will do what she has to in order to win, by any means necessary — but could she have gone too far this time?

Some folks on the Internet are theorizing that Chy leaked a video of herself to get a restraining order against her baby daddy, seeing as though the footage came out at important time during her epic beef with Rob Kardashian. Video of the mom of two making out with her alleged new boo  Ferrari hit social media just hours after she was granted a temporary restraining order against against Kardashian.

A caption from The Shade Room read, “In celebration of the new restraining order #NoCoinLeftBehind.” As you may recall, Chyna and her lawyer, Lisa Bloom, appeared on Good Morning America on Monday, claiming that Rob is physically abusive and she’s afraid of her ex. Chyna even added that she’s afraid his reckless actions and online attacks “will lead to increased irrational behavior and that he might harm her in his anger.”

The Internet wasted no time calling BC out on her scamming ways:

Do you think Chyna was plotting or are haters unnecessarily dragging her?

The Internet often jokes that Rob Kardashian has five sisters for no reason — because none of them want problems with Blac Chyna. Rob and Chyna have had endless ups and downs in their relationship, but for some reason, the mom of two always seems to come out on top. If having a baby with your baby daddy's girlfriend's brother isn't enough, there were plenty more moments of petty that Chy was the winner. Check out all the times Blac Chyna won against the famous family.

