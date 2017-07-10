Buster’s Trailer Park: Flatliners, Friends From College & Beyond Good & Evil 2! [VIDEO]

Buster is all about movies, tv shows and video games. However, he like to be a step ahead and see the trailers when they first get release and now he is all about sharing his thoughts and overall reactions with you!

This week, Buster checked out trailers for the upcoming movie “Flatliners” which stars Ellen Page, Nina Dobrev, and Kiefer Sutherland.. He also reviews and reacts to the upcoming Netlix comedy series, Friends From College, not to mention the upcoming video game, Beyond Good & Evil 2.

Watch the full video above!

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: