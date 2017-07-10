Buster's Trailer Park
Home > Buster's Trailer Park

Buster’s Trailer Park: Flatliners, Friends From College & Beyond Good & Evil 2! [VIDEO]

Lauren Beasley
Leave a comment

Buster is all about movies, tv shows and video games. However, he like to be a step ahead and see the trailers when they first get release and now he is all about sharing his thoughts and overall reactions with you!

This week, Buster checked out trailers for the upcoming movie “Flatliners” which stars Ellen Page, Nina Dobrev, and Kiefer Sutherland.. He also reviews and reacts to the upcoming Netlix comedy series, Friends From Collegenot to mention the upcoming video game, Beyond Good & Evil 2.

Watch the full video above!

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
Buster's Song 99 Chicks
OMG! Buster Has A Song Called ’99 Chicks’…
 2 weeks ago
06.30.17
Gnash & Max Meet and Greet - Radio Now 100.9
EXCLUSIVE: Gnash and MAX Perform ‘Lights Down Low’…
 2 months ago
04.28.17
Unforgettable Prince Tributes
 3 months ago
04.21.17
2008 ESPY Awards - Show
Justin Timberlake Doesn’t Think Adele Or Beyoncé Should’ve…
 4 months ago
03.10.17
Future Announces New Album & Shares Heartfelt Message…
 5 months ago
02.14.17
Are Drake, Nicki Minaj, & Lil Wayne Planning…
 5 months ago
02.06.17
MGK In Indy
MGK Teams Up With ‘The Land’ Director For…
 5 months ago
01.31.17
Sabrina Carpenter
EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter Slays An Acoustic Version of…
 6 months ago
01.30.17
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 8 months ago
11.16.16
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 8 months ago
11.12.16
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 8 months ago
11.07.16
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 8 months ago
11.06.16
The 50th Annual CMA Awards - Show
This Country Singer Clearly Wasn’t Feeling Beyoncé At…
 8 months ago
11.03.16
Which World Famous Pop Star Will Drake Collaborate…
 8 months ago
11.02.16
Playlist