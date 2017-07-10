Blac Chyna Appears On ‘Good Morning America’ with Her Lawyer [Full Video]

Television personality Blac Chyna said she felt “betrayed” after former fiance Rob Kardashian leaked explicit photos of her on social media. She took to ‘Good Morning America’ this morning with her lawyer to discuss her struggles with Rob Kardashian.

“I was devastated, of course,” Chyna, 29, whose given name is Angela White, said in an exclusive interview with ABC News. “This is a person that I trusted … I felt comfortable, you know, with even sending these pictures and even talking to him about certain things.”

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: