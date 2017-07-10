Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Visit Onyx Nightclub

Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Visit Onyx Nightclub

Photo by Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Visit Onyx Nightclub

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Blac Chyna Appears On ‘Good Morning America’ with Her Lawyer [Full Video]

radionowindy Staff
Leave a comment
2017 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Television personality Blac Chyna said she felt “betrayed” after former fiance Rob Kardashian leaked explicit photos of her on social media. She took to ‘Good Morning America’ this morning with her lawyer to discuss her struggles with Rob Kardashian.

“I was devastated, of course,” Chyna, 29, whose given name is Angela White, said in an exclusive interview with ABC News. “This is a person that I trusted … I felt comfortable, you know, with even sending these pictures and even talking to him about certain things.”


via ABCNews

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
Buster's Song 99 Chicks
OMG! Buster Has A Song Called ’99 Chicks’…
 2 weeks ago
06.30.17
Gnash & Max Meet and Greet - Radio Now 100.9
EXCLUSIVE: Gnash and MAX Perform ‘Lights Down Low’…
 2 months ago
04.28.17
Unforgettable Prince Tributes
 3 months ago
04.21.17
2008 ESPY Awards - Show
Justin Timberlake Doesn’t Think Adele Or Beyoncé Should’ve…
 4 months ago
03.10.17
Future Announces New Album & Shares Heartfelt Message…
 5 months ago
02.14.17
Are Drake, Nicki Minaj, & Lil Wayne Planning…
 5 months ago
02.06.17
MGK In Indy
MGK Teams Up With ‘The Land’ Director For…
 5 months ago
01.31.17
Sabrina Carpenter
EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter Slays An Acoustic Version of…
 6 months ago
01.30.17
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 8 months ago
11.16.16
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 8 months ago
11.12.16
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 8 months ago
11.07.16
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 8 months ago
11.06.16
The 50th Annual CMA Awards - Show
This Country Singer Clearly Wasn’t Feeling Beyoncé At…
 8 months ago
11.03.16
Which World Famous Pop Star Will Drake Collaborate…
 8 months ago
11.02.16
Playlist