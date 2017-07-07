Eminem Raps “Places To Go” To 50 Cent On His Birthday

Via | HipHopDX

INSTAGRAM – Eminem sent a special Instagram shoutout to 50 Cent for the Queens rapper’s birthday. Fiddy, who turns 42 on Wednesday (July 6), was given a mighty honor as Slim Shady recited one of his verses and claimed it made him want to quit rhyming.

A bearded Marshall Mathers appeared on a couch and expressed his admiration for his former Shady Records signee. After the requisite niceties, Slim Shady launched into a pitch-perfect imitation of 50’s flow on the 8 Mile song, “Places To Go.”

Finish this story [ here

