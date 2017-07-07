2014 MTV Movie Awards - Show

2014 MTV Movie Awards – Show

Photo by 2014 MTV Movie Awards - Show

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Eminem Raps “Places To Go” To 50 Cent On His Birthday

radionowindy Staff
Leave a comment
'Southpaw' New York Premiere - Inside Arrivals

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Via | HipHopDX

INSTAGRAM – Eminem sent a special Instagram shoutout to 50 Cent for the Queens rapper’s birthday. Fiddy, who turns 42 on Wednesday (July 6), was given a mighty honor as Slim Shady recited one of his verses and claimed it made him want to quit rhyming.

A bearded Marshall Mathers appeared on a couch and expressed his admiration for his former Shady Records signee. After the requisite niceties, Slim Shady launched into a pitch-perfect imitation of 50’s flow on the 8 Mile song, “Places To Go.”


Finish this story [here]

 

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
Buster's Song 99 Chicks
OMG! Buster Has A Song Called ’99 Chicks’…
 1 week ago
06.30.17
Gnash & Max Meet and Greet - Radio Now 100.9
EXCLUSIVE: Gnash and MAX Perform ‘Lights Down Low’…
 2 months ago
04.28.17
Unforgettable Prince Tributes
 3 months ago
04.21.17
2008 ESPY Awards - Show
Justin Timberlake Doesn’t Think Adele Or Beyoncé Should’ve…
 4 months ago
03.10.17
Future Announces New Album & Shares Heartfelt Message…
 5 months ago
02.14.17
Are Drake, Nicki Minaj, & Lil Wayne Planning…
 5 months ago
02.06.17
MGK In Indy
MGK Teams Up With ‘The Land’ Director For…
 5 months ago
01.31.17
Sabrina Carpenter
EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter Slays An Acoustic Version of…
 5 months ago
01.30.17
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 8 months ago
11.16.16
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 8 months ago
11.12.16
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 8 months ago
11.07.16
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 8 months ago
11.06.16
The 50th Annual CMA Awards - Show
This Country Singer Clearly Wasn’t Feeling Beyoncé At…
 8 months ago
11.03.16
Which World Famous Pop Star Will Drake Collaborate…
 8 months ago
11.02.16
Playlist