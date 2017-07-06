Entertainment News
The Kardashian Family Is Reportedly Pissed At Rob For Leaking Blac Chyna’s Nudes

The saga continues.

radionowindy Staff
World's Most Beautiful Magazine Launch Event

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Rob Kardashian had the Internet lit on Wednesday after exposing Blac Chyna for being a cheater, scam artist and he leaked her nudes for the world to see.

Of course, everyone wanted to know how Rob’s five famous sisters, Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie feel about their brother’s crazy social media rant. Now, sources are revealing the Kardashian/Jenner ladies are pissed at their brother and feel that he’s only harming their baby girl Dream Kardashian. An insider told TMZ that Rob’s sisters are ashamed that the BlacRob war has become a public spectacle and hurting the family name.

Not only are the sisters worried about their brand, but they fear that all the drama is going to start effecting their niece, Dream. For example, when Rob posted, “She had a baby out of spite” to get back at Tyga,” the sisters feel that this is the kind of stuff a child will see later and can cause long-term damage. Although the K klan wants to remain loyal to Rob, their main priority is making sure that Dream is safe from all the madness.

Well, it doesn’t look like Blac Chyna and Rob will be rekindling their love anytime soon.

Amber Rose & Blac Chyna Host The Pool After Dark

We're Throwing Blac Chyna A Baby Shower, And The Theme Is Petty

We're Throwing Blac Chyna A Baby Shower, And The Theme Is Petty

We're Throwing Blac Chyna A Baby Shower, And The Theme Is Petty

