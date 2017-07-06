Buster’s Dog House: Help Boogie Find A New Home! [VIDEO]

The Humane Society of Indianapolis has helped plenty pets find their families and now they are helping a few irresistible dogs find homes as they linked up with Radio Now’s own Buster on Thursday to help Boogie find a brand new home!

At 6 years old, Boogie is a male, neutered shelter dog at IndyHumane and he can be adopted for a $160 fee!

Love to laugh? Boogie is full of surprises, and he is super lovable. Boogie may not always need a lot of exercise, but he will need a patient owner who loves him for who he is – a fun-loving goofball! He’s ready to enjoy life with you! Boogie is a sweet, social boy who loves being pet. He also loves carrying around a tennis ball! Plus, he’s super smart and already knows sit, down, shake, come, and stay.

Boogie prefers a home without small dogs or cats, but staff can schedule an introduction for any dogs or young children in the home, to make sure everyone will get along well.

You can learn more about Boogie here.