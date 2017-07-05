Zendaya Talks Movie Magic And Why She Threw Middle Fingers Up On ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’

Spider-Man: Homecoming hits theaters Friday and it’s the best Peter Parker I’ve seen on film. Tom Holland‘s take on the character is even better than Tobey Maguire‘s 2002 rendition.

On this week’s Extra Butter with Xilla Valentine, I go behind the scenes with Tom Holland and kick it with his other cast mates: Jacob Batalon, Laura Harrier and Zendaya. I learn about how they bonded on set, including a Netflix horror movies party that left the guys shook. “The boys are really scared of scary movies,” Zendaya said. “It’s a lot. It’s very extra.”

The cast also revealed some epic movie magic and recalled multiple takes where Zendaya had to flip someone off. Check out her middle finger game in the video above and be sure to see Spider-Man: Homecoming when it hits theaters Friday. It’s definitely worth your money.

