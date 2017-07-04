Kylie & Kendell Jenner Being Sued Over Controversial T-Shirts

Via | HipHopDX

After The Notorious B.I.G.’s mother, Voletta Wallace, Sharon Osbourne and countless others called out Kylie and Kendall Jenner for their seemingly exploitive t-shirts baring the likeness of 2Pac, Biggie, Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne, and other iconic artists, the infringing apparel were quickly removed from the Jenner sisters’ online store. But evidently that wasn’t enough. The reality television stars were not only threatened with a lawsuit from Biggie’s estate, but attorneys for The Doors are now following through with a suit of their own.

Lawyers for the band sent a cease and desist letter to the Jenner sisters dated Thursday (June 29), according to TMZ. It reportedly says the t-shirt line tarnishes their trademark and consequently their legacy.

