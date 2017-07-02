Kim Kardashian Reportedly Thinks Jay-Z Took His Kanye Diss Too Far

Via | HotNewHipHop

Jay Z ‘s new album seems to have excited hip-hop heads and gossip enthusiasts in equal measure. Not only does the album display some of Jay’s strongest material in years, it’s also full of personal admissions, and even a couple of shots here and there. One of the most talked about lines from the album comes on the opening track “Kill Jay Z,” in which he addresses Kanye West .But you ain’t the same, this ain’t KumbaYe

But you got hurt because you did cool by ‘Ye

You gave him 20 million without blinkin’

He gave you 20 minutes on stage, fuck was he thinkin’?

Fuck wrong with everybody? is what you sayin’

But if everybody’s crazy, you’re the one that’s insane

According to a report from Hollywood Life, these bars were also of particular interest to Kim Kardashian, who allegedly feels they were distasteful. “She thinks it was a low blow to diss Kanye and throw around words like ‘insane’ after all he’s been through,” reports an unnamed source tapped by the gossip site.

