Here Are The Reported Names Of Beyonce and Jay-Z’s Twins

Sound the trumpets!

The 59th Annual Grammy Awards

Source: CBS Photo Archive / Getty

It seems we finally have names for the Carter twins! According to TMZ, the new additions to the Beyoncé and Jay-Z family are Rumi and Sir Carter. Proof of the names come from legal docs filed by Beyonce’s and Jay-Z’s company — the same company that owns the trademarks to their names. Rumi Carter and Sir Carter have been added to the list and they are trying to get that official trademark stamp. This will allow their names to be used for fragrances, cosmetics, key chains and more.

Congrats to the Carter family! The legacy continues!

