JAY-Z Answers Beyoncé’s “LEMONADE” With “4:44” Apology

radionowindy Staff
The 52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Backstage and Audience

Source: Lester Cohen / Getty

Via | HipHopDX

NEW YORK, NY – With her apparent accusations of spousal infidelity on LEMONADE, Beyoncé had her fans lashing out at JAY-Z and trying to identify the woman involved, and with 4:44, he’s taking some time to respond.

“Kill Jay Z,” “4:44,” Family Feuds,” and “Legacy” all give insight — or at least the insight that Jay wants us to hear — into the usually extremely private life of the Carters, who just added twins to their family earlier this month.

The project’s introductory track “Kill Jay Z” immediately addresses the cheating rumors sparked by Bey’s visual project, LEMONADE. 

“You almost went Eric Benét,” JAY raps, referencing the R&B singer/ex-husband of Halle Berry. “Let the baddest girl in the world get away/ I don’t even know what else to say/ Nigga, never go Eric Benét/ I don’t even know what you woulda done/ In the future, other niggas playin’ football with your son.”

Finish this story [here]

 

