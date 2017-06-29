Lamar Odom On Rob Kardashian: ‘They Kept Me From Him, I Miss Him’

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Lamar Odom On Rob Kardashian: ‘They Kept Me From Him, I Miss Him’

On a recent episode of "The Wendy Williams Show," the former Los Angeles Lakers star also opened up about whether or not he wants to get back with ex-wife Khloe Kardashian.

radionowindy Staff
Leave a comment
Lakers forward Lamar Odom refelcts on the season while answering questions from reporters about the

Source: Allen J. Schaben / Getty

On a recent episode of The Wendy Williams Show, Lamar Odom admitted that he really misses his former best friend, Rob Kardashian. He believes that he’s being punished because perhaps he “hurt his sister too much.”

According to PEOPLE, when asked why he and his and ex-brother-in-law aren’t on speaking terms, Odom said, “I have no idea. If she was my sister, I would have a problem with me too.”

“We were close. He has a child. I haven’t met his child yet or anything.”

The former Los Angeles Lakers star also opened up about his past addiction to drugs and his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian trying to get “fake” pregnant when they were married.

“That hurt a little bit, you know what I’m saying. I probably wasn’t [in the right space to be a father], honestly, so she probably was right in saying that. She could have told me, but she was probably right.”

When asked about the possibility of them getting back together, he said he’s done with that part of his life. 

“I say that with no offense to her. That would be the best for both of us, to keep our distance,” Odom insisted.  

As we previously reported, the 37-year-old athlete has had a long history of drug and alcohol abuse, which led his to a near-death experience in 2015. He was discovered unconscious at a brothel in Nevada due to an almost fatal overdose and was hospitalized for months. 

RELATED NEWS:

Lamar Odom’s Daughter Says Her Dad’s Relationship With Khloe Kardashian Was Very Toxic

Saw This Coming: Blac Chyna Gives Her Engagement Ring Back To Rob Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian Accused Of Stealing Fashion Designs 

Lots Of Love: 14 Photos Of Lamar Odom With His Famous Friends & Family

14 photos Launch gallery

Lots Of Love: 14 Photos Of Lamar Odom With His Famous Friends & Family

Continue reading Lots Of Love: 14 Photos Of Lamar Odom With His Famous Friends & Family

Lots Of Love: 14 Photos Of Lamar Odom With His Famous Friends & Family

comments – Add Yours
Latest
Gnash & Max Meet and Greet - Radio Now 100.9
EXCLUSIVE: Gnash and MAX Perform ‘Lights Down Low’…
 2 months ago
04.28.17
Unforgettable Prince Tributes
 2 months ago
04.21.17
2008 ESPY Awards - Show
Justin Timberlake Doesn’t Think Adele Or Beyoncé Should’ve…
 4 months ago
03.10.17
Future Announces New Album & Shares Heartfelt Message…
 5 months ago
02.14.17
Are Drake, Nicki Minaj, & Lil Wayne Planning…
 5 months ago
02.06.17
MGK In Indy
MGK Teams Up With ‘The Land’ Director For…
 5 months ago
01.31.17
Sabrina Carpenter
EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter Slays An Acoustic Version of…
 5 months ago
01.30.17
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 8 months ago
11.16.16
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 8 months ago
11.12.16
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 8 months ago
11.07.16
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 8 months ago
11.06.16
The 50th Annual CMA Awards - Show
This Country Singer Clearly Wasn’t Feeling Beyoncé At…
 8 months ago
11.03.16
Which World Famous Pop Star Will Drake Collaborate…
 8 months ago
11.02.16
Bruno Mars Blasted For ‘Terrible Lip Syncing’
 8 months ago
10.31.16
Playlist