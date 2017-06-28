The Garbage
Bachelor In Paradise Contestants Now Have To Ask Producers If They Can Have Sex

“Bachelor in Paradise” producers have imposed new drinking rules for the show… including asking permission for S-E-X. Sources say that there is now a limit of 2 drinks per hour. The crew is monitoring drinking levels among the cast and the bartenders are also responsible for keeping tabs. Producers have also made a point of providing food at all times during the shoots, to help absorb the alcohol. Sources at the Mexican resort where the show is being filmed tell TMZ there are new rules in place regarding sex,  especially in “The Boom Boom Room” — where most indoor sex goes down. Before anyone can get it on, both parties must go to a producer and state that they consent. If the producer feels either party is incapable of giving consent, the producer can pull the plug.
And if contestants violate the rule and go right into “The Boom Boom Room,” producers can barge in and stop them from… doing the deed.

