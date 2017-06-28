Duck Dynasty’s Sadie Robertson Almost Abducted In Mall Parking Garage

20 year old Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson took to social media on Monday night to share a “frightening” story, in which she claimed three men were following her around at the mall, and how important it is to “be aware of your surroundings.” “I smile with joy, peace, and thankfulness tonight before going to bed,” the reality star wrote on Instagram alongside a selfie. “Tonight was a very frightening night. I walked out into the parking garage and saw a white van parked beside my car with 3 men that had previously been following me in the mall. You hear this story all the time… I won’t go into the details of mine; however, I’m very thankful tonight to be writing y’all a message of awareness. Even though we serve a GOOD God let me remind you that scary things can happen at any time, because until the day Jesus comes back evil will still be in the world.”

