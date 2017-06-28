The Garbage
Home > The Garbage

Duck Dynasty’s Sadie Robertson Almost Abducted In Mall Parking Garage

yoalexrapz
Leave a comment

20 year old Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson took to social media on Monday night to share a “frightening” story, in which she claimed three men were following her around at the mall, and how important it is to “be aware of your surroundings.” “I smile with joy, peace, and thankfulness tonight before going to bed,” the reality star wrote on Instagram alongside a selfie. “Tonight was a very frightening night. I walked out into the parking garage and saw a white van parked beside my car with 3 men that had previously been following me in the mall. You hear this story all the time… I won’t go into the details of mine; however, I’m very thankful tonight to be writing y’all a message of awareness. Even though we serve a GOOD God let me remind you that scary things can happen at any time, because until the day Jesus comes back evil will still be in the world.”

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
Gnash & Max Meet and Greet - Radio Now 100.9
EXCLUSIVE: Gnash and MAX Perform ‘Lights Down Low’…
 2 months ago
04.28.17
Unforgettable Prince Tributes
 2 months ago
04.21.17
2008 ESPY Awards - Show
Justin Timberlake Doesn’t Think Adele Or Beyoncé Should’ve…
 4 months ago
03.10.17
Future Announces New Album & Shares Heartfelt Message…
 4 months ago
02.14.17
Are Drake, Nicki Minaj, & Lil Wayne Planning…
 5 months ago
02.06.17
MGK In Indy
MGK Teams Up With ‘The Land’ Director For…
 5 months ago
01.31.17
Sabrina Carpenter
EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter Slays An Acoustic Version of…
 5 months ago
01.30.17
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 7 months ago
11.16.16
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 8 months ago
11.12.16
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 8 months ago
11.07.16
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 8 months ago
11.06.16
The 50th Annual CMA Awards - Show
This Country Singer Clearly Wasn’t Feeling Beyoncé At…
 8 months ago
11.03.16
Which World Famous Pop Star Will Drake Collaborate…
 8 months ago
11.02.16
Bruno Mars Blasted For ‘Terrible Lip Syncing’
 8 months ago
10.31.16
Playlist