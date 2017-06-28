BET Awards '10 - Show

BET Awards ’10 – Show

Photo by BET Awards '10 - Show

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Kendrick Lamar & Eminem Rap Their Favorite Prodigy Verses

radionowindy Staff
Leave a comment
Mobb Deep In Concert - New York, NY

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Via | HipHopDX

NEW YORK, NY – A recent episode of Hot 97’s Real Late show with Peter Rosenberg opened up with Kendrick Lamar and Eminem reciting their favorite Prodigy verses in honor of the late Mobb Deep member, who passed away in Las Vegas last week at the age of 42. As expected, the Hip Hop community continues to mourn his passing.

In honor of the legendary MC, Eminem spit lines off 1995’s The Infamous track “Survival of the Fittest” while Kendrick Lamar rapped the words to “Genesis” from Prodigy’s solo 2000 project, H.N.I.C.

“I just want to say rest in peace to Prodigy,” Em said after wrapping up his favorite verse. “We love you, homie. Hip Hop loves you. You will forever be missed.”


Finish this story [here]

 

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
Gnash & Max Meet and Greet - Radio Now 100.9
EXCLUSIVE: Gnash and MAX Perform ‘Lights Down Low’…
 2 months ago
04.28.17
Unforgettable Prince Tributes
 2 months ago
04.21.17
2008 ESPY Awards - Show
Justin Timberlake Doesn’t Think Adele Or Beyoncé Should’ve…
 4 months ago
03.10.17
Future Announces New Album & Shares Heartfelt Message…
 4 months ago
02.14.17
Are Drake, Nicki Minaj, & Lil Wayne Planning…
 5 months ago
02.06.17
MGK In Indy
MGK Teams Up With ‘The Land’ Director For…
 5 months ago
01.31.17
Sabrina Carpenter
EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter Slays An Acoustic Version of…
 5 months ago
01.30.17
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 7 months ago
11.16.16
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 8 months ago
11.12.16
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 8 months ago
11.07.16
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 8 months ago
11.06.16
The 50th Annual CMA Awards - Show
This Country Singer Clearly Wasn’t Feeling Beyoncé At…
 8 months ago
11.03.16
Which World Famous Pop Star Will Drake Collaborate…
 8 months ago
11.02.16
Bruno Mars Blasted For ‘Terrible Lip Syncing’
 8 months ago
10.31.16
Playlist