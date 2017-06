Allegedly… Ryan Seacrest is planning to leave “Live with Kelly and Ryan” for “American Idol.” Sources say Seacrest is very close to inking an incredibly lucrative deal to host and executive produce the reboot of the singing show. The sources say he’s not sure if he wants to co-host “Live” anymore and misses Los Angeles so he will likely leave when his contract is up.

