Beyoncé & JAY-Z’s Twins Come Home From Hospital

LOS ANGELES, CA – The Carter family is home safe and sound. Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s twins have been released from the hospital, according to E! News.

The birth date of the power couple’s kids has not been announced, but reports first emerged around June 17. Sources told E! the babies and Beyoncé are “doing great” following an extended stay at the hospital.

The newborns are coming into the world in style as the Carters are renting a $400,000-a-month Malibu mansion for the rest of the summer. Bey and the babies moved in last Wednesday (June 21). According to the Daily Mail, she and her children are staying in the lavish residence until the end of August.

