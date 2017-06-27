Drake, Will Ferrell

Drake, Will Ferrell

Photo by Drake, Will Ferrell

Watch This Drake and Will Ferrell Skit For the NBA – It’s Hilarious!

2017 NBA Awards Live On TNT - Inside

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Watch Drake & Will Ferrell make fun of Demar Derozan & other NBA players’ handshakes in this funny opening monologue.

In case you missed it, the NBA held their first ever annual NBA awards Monday night in NYC, where they announced the 2017 NBA season’s biggest awards, including Rookie of the Year, MVP, Coach Of The Year, Defense Players Of The Year & a bunch more. The event was hosted by basketball fan & rap superstar Drake, who kicked off the show with a funny monologue.


Watch all the other skits [here]!

 

