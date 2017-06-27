Watch This Drake and Will Ferrell Skit For the NBA – It’s Hilarious!

Via | HotNewHipHop

In case you missed it, the NBA held their first ever annual NBA awards Monday night in NYC, where they announced the 2017 NBA season’s biggest awards, including Rookie of the Year, MVP, Coach Of The Year, Defense Players Of The Year & a bunch more. The event was hosted by basketball fan & rap superstar Drake, who kicked off the show with a funny monologue.

Watch all the other skits [ here ]!