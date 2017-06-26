Dummy of the Day
Dummy of The Day 6/26/17

joepesh
Today’s Dummy of The Day involves someone faking their death, a retirement home fully of crime and a GPS failure. Listen live to the Dummy of The Day weekdays at 6:40am 

Florida Contractor Fakes Death To Avoid Angry Homeowners

Man Follows GPS into a Pond

Cops Discover Golf Cart Chop Shop And Meth Lab In Retirement Community 

 

Playlist