Dummy of The Day 6/26/17

Today’s Dummy of The Day involves someone faking their death, a retirement home fully of crime and a GPS failure. Listen live to the Dummy of The Day weekdays at 6:40am

Florida Contractor Fakes Death To Avoid Angry Homeowners

Man Follows GPS into a Pond

Cops Discover Golf Cart Chop Shop And Meth Lab In Retirement Community

Connect with me on all social media @JoePeshRadio

Snapchat – JoePeshRadio

Instagram – www.instagram.com/joepeshradio

Facebook – www.facebook.com/joepeshradio

Twitter – www.twitter.com/joepeshradio

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: